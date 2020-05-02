VIDEO. Chris Pratt loses weight by drinking water… Lindsay Lohan tries his ” come-back “…

The actor Chris Pratt — Alterphotos / Panoramic / Starface



Lindsay Lohan attempts a comeback musical

Lindsay Lohan tries to make her return, after the failure of his

reality tv and the closure of nightclubs, and it is in the music that she seeks salvation ! After eleven years of silence to the recording studio, the actress and singer, mostly known for his pranks is back with Xanax, which gave a foretaste on Radio Dubai, according to

Variety. Lindsay Lohan had released two albums in 2004 and 2005, and then a single in 2008, before going into radio silence.

Kirsten Dunst thinks she is only person in Hollywood

Kirsten Dunst feels ignored by the elite hollywood. In fact, the actress is convinced that her lack of rewards discourages the producers of the hire, as she explained in an interview for

Sirius XM. “I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for “Fargo”. I still have the impression of being a nobody “, she explains. However, this is not the gene, not more than that. “I’m very relaxed. Maybe I don’t play the game enough ? But hey… I’m doing everything I’m supposed to do. It is not as if I was rude or kind, did no advertising or anything. I know that all you have to do is your work in the end, it is what really matters for everyone. I’m smart enough to know that and to have a perspective… (but) it would be nice to be recognized by its peers “, however, adds the star.