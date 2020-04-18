Video: Conor McGregor talks to young fighters in Ukraine, admire the new belt UFC

Before the pandemic of COVID-19, will put an end to the everyday life and the ability to travel the world without restriction, the former champion of the UFC Conor McGregor has taken the time out of his schedule to talk with young fighters in Ukraine.

McGregor, who has done his best to help Ireland to overcome the coronavirus spread, has recently made a trip to the Ukraine to visit the new academy of combat Parimatch. “Notorious” has not only had the opportunity to experience the new facility first-hand, but it has also delivered an inspiring speech on his own education in the combat at the collection of young fighters present.

The visit can be viewed in the video player above, courtesy of The Mac Life.

By entering in the new academy of combat Parimatch, McGregor spotted the belt UFC redesigned introduced in 2019, and has had to take a closer look. Remember, although it is a former champion at featherweight and lightweight in the UFC, McGregor has never laid hands on one of these new gold bracelets. He hopes to change that with a campaign 2020 is to be successful.

“Oh yes, I’m going to have one of these babies,” said McGregor in a striking belt draped over his shoulder. “Do not be deceived.”

After verifying the new belt the UFC, McGregor has made its way into the academy “next level”. It was there that he delivered his address to the young fighters of Ukrainian and recognized that he could be a world champion in three weight if he had grown up in an ultra-modern facility such as this one.

“We have future champions UFC here?” asked McGregor. “Ukraine has a background of boxing phenomenal, a history of boxing is phenomenal. And I do not doubt for now to see this and to see the facilities that Parimatch has built that Ukraine will have a strong presence in the mixed martial arts in the future. “

Then, McGregor has been seen in the process of signing MMA gloves, take photos, distribute the merchandise and talk with the people who made it possible for the new academy of combat Parimatch, letting them know that you need to “invest in the future”.

McGregor, who has caught up the time lost, has been seen for the last time knock out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246 last January. It was the first victory of “Notorious” since the withdrawal of the title UFC lightweight Eddie Alvarez to the UFC 205 in 2016.