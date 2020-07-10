VIDEO. Controversial and talented… tells the story of Kanye West

Kanye West was born in 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia, to a father of a former member of the Black Panthers and his mother a university professor. Then he was only 3 years old, his parents divorced and he moved to Chicago with his mother. His mother said that he wrote his first poem at the age of 5 in the back of a car. In the year 2000, as part of Roc-A-Fella Records, became the beatmaker Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and John Legend. The following year, he met with his first success of the production with the album of Jay-Z, “The Model“.

At the age of 25, he is the victim of a serious car accident. His jaw was fractured in several places. Only a couple of weeks after the accident, he records the title “Through the Wire“who will be the first single from their future album. At the age of 26 years, has created with his mother, the Kanye West Foundation, whose goal is to combat school failure through music. In 2004, he released his first album, “The Abandonment Of The University“who’s going to be rewarded for three Grammy Awards.

In 2009, he is the first personality from the world of sport to sign a contract with Nike to release a ball of basketball : the Nike Air Yeezy. The same year, he created controversy by mounting on the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards, while Taylor Swift receives the award for Best Clip, to proclaim that Beyonce had made “one of the best clips of all time“.

At the age of 37 years, she was married to the star of the reality show Kim Kardashian. Together, they have four children. At 39 years of age, was hospitalized for several weeks in a psychiatric hospital and diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Later I would say to consider this disorder “not as a disadvantage, but as a super-power“. At the age of 40, his remarks on slavery are controversial. In October of 2018, after having several times expressed their support for Donald Trump, met with the u.s. president in the oval office. At the age of 42 years, published “Jesus Is The King“, an album that mixes hip-hop and the gospel.

In June of 2020, donated two million dollars to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, whose death has reignited the debate about racism in the united States. July 4, 2020, Kanye West announced his candidacy for the u.s. presidential election of 2020.