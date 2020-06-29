VIDEO – “Damn”, “Love of Life”, “still Small Voice”… 5 of the series that can’t miss in July

The media

ZAPPING – The calendars are starting to feel good in the summer holidays, but the series, not take a vacation. Have been invented of which offer trips at a lower cost.

You thought you’d spend the summer in front of reps ? Not necessarily the same. While the cult series of the decade of 1990 and 2000 of the land in force on the platforms – it should be noted the arrival of the integral of “X Files” on Amazon Prime Video July 7, the new features are also going to try to get a place in your programming. Put a little magic and a lot of love in a selection that will complement the season 2 of “the Umbrella Academy”, the 31 of July on Netflix.

“Damn”

Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons”) rewrites the legend of king Arthur in “the Damned – the rebel”, a series available on Netflix on July 17, 2020. − Netflix

What is it about ? The young Nimue, the future, the Lady of the Lake, combined with the mercenary Arthur to search for Merlin, and an ancient sword. During her trip, she will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the Paladins, red, and the king Uther Pendragon. Why are we eagerly waiting ? Because this rewriting of the arthurian legend is an adaptation of the novel of Frank Miller, and Thomas Wheeler. The first images suggest a universe that is very dark, with a headlining Australian Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons”) Where to see it ? On Netflix, starting on the 17th of July.

“Little Voice”

Brittany O grady embodies Bess, a young singer in new york who are looking for your voice, in the series “Little Voice”. − Apple TV+

What is it about ? The journey of Bess, new york city, the singer of twenty years, that is going to have to find himself as an artist and as a person through music. Why are we eagerly waiting ? Because the series, which is presented as "fun and romantic", is co-produced by JJ Abrams, and singer Sara Bareilles ("Love Song", "Brave"). Strong of their success with the musical comedy "the Waitress", she also signs the pieces of the original program, which could very well be one of the most promising of the Apple platform. Where to see it ? In the Apple TV+, from the 10th of July.

“Hanna”

Esme Creed-Miles takes the weapons in season 2 of “Hanna”. − Amazon Prime Video

What is it about ? Hanna risk his freedom to rescue his friend Clara from the clutches of the program Utrax and found a help monsters with their sworn enemy, the CIA agent Marissa Wiegler. Why are we eagerly waiting ? Because this second season promises to be just as intense as the first, between the thriller, the struggle is horrific and the search for identity. Where to see it ? In Amazon Prime Video, the 3 of July.

“To Love Life”

A stroke of lightning to the rupture, Darby (Anna Kendrick) runs the thread of your love life in the series “Love Life”. − HBO Max/OCS

What is it about ? Of first love to the last, the relations of the young Darby way and break up the pace of the episodes of the x-ray without a flagship of its “love life”, his love for life. Why are we eagerly waiting ? Due to the association of the champagne Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect”) and the whimsical Paul Feig (“bridesmaids”, “the Last Christmas”) you can only make sparks. A romantic comedy is funny, funny and sensitive, as we like. Where to see it ? In the OCS, as of 9 July.

“The shipments from other parts of the world”

Jason Segel, Sally Field and Eva Lindley are trying to solve a mysterious puzzle in Philadelphia in the “Offices of other places.” − Amazon Prime Video

What is it about ? Four ordinary people to decipher an enigma hidden under the veil of everyday life. All will be led to discover that the mystery goes back much further and deeper than anything I could have imagined… Why are we eagerly waiting ? Because this project is very interesting in the paper was created by Jason Segel ("How I Met Your Mother"), which also has one of the main roles. And because it is always a pleasure to find Sally Field and Richard E. Grant in the screen. Where to see it ? In Amazon Prime Video, as soon as the 24th of July.

