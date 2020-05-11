VIDEO Déconfinement : Olivier Véran reacts to the images crowded public transport

This Monday, may 11th, everything does not happen as planned in the transport region of paris. BFMTV has unveiled edition for early morning pictures of the subway trains where the social distancing could not be respected. A quack reviewed by Olivier Véran.

The long-awaited day by many French arrived : the déconfinement progressive of our territory. “In the light of the health outcomes recorded in recent days, the gradual lifting of the confinement may be committed on Monday 11 may. This is a new step in the fight against the epidemic, it is a good news for France. “, announced Edouard Philippe during his press conference last Thursday. This Monday, may 11, some will find a semblance of normal life while observing carefully all the instructions to avoid the appearance of a second wave epidemic of the coronavirus. The behaviour to adopt in the public transport where promiscuity reigns were immediately evoked. The Prime minister has confirmed “strict rules “ involving the wearing of masks mandatory, limiting the ability of trains and subways and distancing physical.

This last gesture barrier was difficult to apply this Monday, may 11, in the Île-de-France, in the first subway line 13. On the bridge very early this morning, the teams BFMTV filmed docks and trains crowded. Live with Olivier Véran, Jean-Jacques Bourdin asked the minister of Health on the rise of this controversy – in top trends on the social networks. “I saw that the first line 13 had been 40 minutes late and it was packed. Then, I also saw that everyone had a mask, so that’s good, because wearing a mask is mandatory in public transport. But I saw that the people were very tight. Then, things improved. “, he responded, saying that the important thing was to work on what can be changed.

Olivier Véran regrets the first quack of the day

The question “How to correct the shot ? “the guest of BFMTV and RMC then said : “There are instructions to be very clear that have been worked on for days or even weeks with the transit agency, to verify that conditions are met for avoid having too many people on a dock waiting for a train or too many people inside a train car. The first train, there were bugs… It’s a shame, it really is a shame. Let’s see how things unfold in the course of the day. Adapt, change our behaviors for that tomorrow things will improve. ” A few days before the lifting of the containment, Edouard Philippe had warned that additional measures would be put in place if the social distancing were not met.