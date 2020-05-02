VIDEO. Demi Lovato no longer wants to stay friend with his ex because she finds it unhealthy

The singer Demi Lovato — San Francisco Chronicle / Polaris/Starface



For a long time, Demi Lovato was trying to maintain good relations with its example, But as she explained to

Jameela Jamil for his podcast I Weightshe thinks, finally, that this attitude is as unrealistic as unhealthy.

“I had a bit of this mentality that wanted if I had had a negative experience with someone, I still need to mend things. The fact is that I’m not really friend with my ex today, because I realized that it was not healthy. Try to maintain a close friendship with some of my ex’s just unrealistic. There is a reason if people don’t do it, ” explained the interpreter of Sober.

People toxic

Also Demi Lovato has understood that his need to keep his ex from she came from a deeper problem that she has been able to adjust. “Now I am fully able to let people go. And I realized another thing when it came time to dismiss the people toxic in my life. If it is the former, there is a reason for that “, she continued.

Demi Lovato is out with several celebrities, including Wilmer Valderrama, Joe Jonas, or the champion of MMA, Guilherme Vasconcelos.