VIDEO – Donald Trump : this gesture, very moved to Melania that makes controversy

The sequence goes back to the beginning of August but until now had gone unnoticed. Until the american humorist James Felton post on his Twitter account Wednesday 28 August. On this video, taken August 7 in Dayton, Ohio, three days after the shooting, that has 10 dead and 27 wounded, you can see Donald Trumpjust got out of his car, tap three times on her thigh, looking in the direction of his wife Melania, who joined him a few seconds later. A gesture surprising, that drove James Felton to conclude that the u.s. president wanted to make it clear to his wife to come to him, a bit like one would with a dog. And the comedian to comment on the video containing these remarks from Donald Trump became famous during the presidential campaign of 2016 : “Nobody respects women more than me.” “Also Donald Trump : ‘Come my daughter, come on. Come here woman. Here, it is well, it is a good girl, it”, then ironisé James Felton in his tweet.

If nobody knows exactly if this gesture of Donald Trump was actually intended to Melania, many of them have understood it as well, knowing the many declarations of sexist and misogynist held by the tenant of the White House over the years. In an interview in 1992 New York Magazine for example, Donald Trump, so far from imagining that he would one day the United States had dropped the subject of women : “It’s important to treat like shit”. It also remembers the sequence, dating back to 2005 and which had surfaced during the campaign, during which the future us president explained facing the camera that he was not to hesitate to “catch them (the women) by the pussy” without their consent.

Donald Trump:

“Nobody respects women more than me” Also Donald Trump:

“Here girl, come here girl” [pats leg] “come here wife, there’s a good girl” pic.twitter.com/kpAYOeLHRY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 28, 2019

On Twitter, so numerous were the ones to embarrass Donald Trump, however, some have defended the american president, a user saying for example that it is “not watched, not even his wife” at the moment it is typed in the thigh. A gesture probably intended to “his security services” which was very close to him. Or well, he spoke effectively to Melania, he “that was just to send him a message to inform him that he had to move forward. There is nothing wrong with that, though ?”is as well asked another user.

Yet another loutishness towards Melania

Beyond his relationships with women, this is not the first time that Donald Trump was mocked for his troublesome behaviour towards his wife or pinned to his goujateries. In January 2018, the billionaire had to cringe after being taken over an umbrella for him alone, leaving this poor Melania in the rain while the presidential couple was preparing to board Air Force One. The following month, Donald Trump had tried to take the hand of his wife, without success, and had come to stand at his sleeve. And then two months later, when he received Emmanuel Macron at the White House, the u.s. president had used his little finger to make it clear to his wife that she had him take the hand…

