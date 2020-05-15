VIDEO. Drake hopes that Rihanna does not want him too much to have worked with Chris Brown

Singers Rihanna and Drake in the Anti-World Tour to Miami on march 15, 2016 — Starface



After long years of hatred of each other and a memorable fight in 2012, Drake and Chris Brown have finally

reconcile. They have even collaborated on the title No Guidance present on the album Indigo of the latter.

But the canadian rapper is worried now of what Rihanna would think of it. A concern based when we think of what has lived, the interpreter ofUmbrella with Chris Brown during their relationship, until the night in 2009 when he was struck very violently and left on the side of the road in the middle of the night the wounded face. Of the facts for which

Chris Brown has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty. And in the words of Drake, everyone would be moved on to something else.

A good background

“I had a moment of hesitation because I didn’t want it to think I lack of respect in the me associating with him, but I also know that she is aware of the number of nights for which this conflict has consumed him and me. I think that (Rihanna) is a good person with a big heart and she is glad to see us put this history behind us rather than continue this bullshit childish, ” said Drake during an interview with Rap Radar.