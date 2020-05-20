VIDEO. Drake signs an exclusive partnership with a streaming platform

The singer’s Drake — Daniel DeSlover / ZUMA / VISUAL Press Agency



Drake is going to be with us wherever we go, all the time ! The rapper, who was being noticed by fans of video games in march 2018 playing Fortnite with the star of Twitch (since arrived on a Mixer, the streaming platform of Microsoft), has signed an exclusive contract with Caffeine, a newcomer on the scene

streaming, created by former Apple.

Specifically, the rapper will have his own channel where he can “do what he wants,” according to entrepreneur Ben Keighran, who launched the project. The interpreter God’s Plan happens also with, in his luggage, a groundbreaking program : a program of battles of rap, called Ultimate Rap Leagueor URLaccording to The Verge.

This is the battle

Drake and Caffeine will co-produce, with the creators of theURLa new program completely free of charge and streamed live on the platform. Rap League was until now only available on its own paid app. Neither the rapper nor Caffeine have not revealed the terms of the contract, but the announcement, after the arrival of Mixer, Facebook and YouTube Gaming sector, is expected to relaunch the war of the streaming.

Drake, who had refused to appear in theUltimate Rap League in 2015, will he this time, to dare to begin in the arena ? Wait and see…