VIDEO. Dwayne Johnson sends “love” to Vin Diesel

The actor Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of Hobbs and Shaw Nicky Nelson/WENN.com



Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel are, it seems, become friends, after being angry

due to comments dropped by the first on the lack of professionalism of some members of the team, which would have in fact been directed against the second.

But all this seems to be part of the past, according to a video posted by The Rock on Instagram as relays Metro UK. He thanked his colleague for the wedding vows, which he has sent, and casts a good news for the fans of Fast and Furious.

“Hobbs & Shaw “

In fact, Dwayne Johnson has focused on Hobbs & Shawa spin-off of the saga, alongside

Jason Statham. But it could well come back in the next Fast and Furiousplanned for April, 2021.

“You know how hard it is, and at what point it was crazy. We spoke ten years ago, and me as a guest in the family Fast years Furiousand I am grateful for the invitation. As you know, my goal has always been to elevate the franchise in any way possible. If I could do it, I’ve done my job. This all leads to one thing only : I’ll see you soon, Toretto “, lance-t-il by calling Vin Diesel by his character in the saga, Dom Toretto.