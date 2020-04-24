VIDEO. Dwayne Johnson wanted to become a country singer when he was a teenager

The actor Dwayne Johnson — Sarah Stewart/Starface



Sometimes, there are failures that have good. As the career of country singer failed to Dwayne Johnson ! Yet, that was his dream during the teenage years, while living in Nashville, as he revealed to his fans during a Instagram Live last week-end.

“I spent a lot of time in the neighborhood of the music, he remembered. I wanted to be a singer of country music traditional. I had a voice decent that could carry a tune but I ended up buying a car to a drug addict… it’s a long story… but it is the best thing that will ever happened to me. “

A decisive choice

Fortunately, Dwayne Johnson then chose another path by becoming a professional wrestler ! This allowed him to make his first steps in the cinema and then to become one of the actors best paid Hollywood, thanks to his performance in the franchise Fast & The Furious or in Jumanji.

Today, it would be hard to imagine him with a banjo and a cowboy hat, but who knows. Perhaps will return there one day to his first love…