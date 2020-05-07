VIDEO Edouard Philippe : the “strict rules” in transit

In addition to the reopening of schools, life in transit is the big question in this period of déconfinement. Edouard Philippe has hammered the need to keep open the transport, while warning that strict rules must be complied with.

The déconfinement may 11, to be precise. Since the last presidential address of Emmanuel Macron on the 13th of April last, the date is checked in all the calendars. Since, Edouard Philippe presented the first sketches of the plan of déconfinement in front of the national Assemblyon 28 April last. The Prime minister said since the conditions under which the school would be able to resume, but the government has also presented the map of the déconfinement, which is updated every day. This Thursday, may 7, Edouard Philippe has given details on the life after the 11at a press conference. Accompanied by Olivier Véran, Edouard Philippe is explained on a point much discussed at the time of the déconfinement : how life will take its course in the public transportin particular in the Île-de-France.

“Essential”

Transportation in common “are essential”recalls Edouard Philippe. “We will impose very strict rules about the first three weeks”, stresses the Prime minister. Rules that have already been given on the 28th of April last : wearing a mask mandatory, the limitation of the capacity of a metro, and distancing physical. If this protocol is not respected, Edouard Philippe warns, while remaining blur : “We do not exclude additional measures if social distancing is not respected”. Remains to know what will be these measures. Later, during the press conference, Elizabeth Terminal, the minister in charge of transport, has clarified a certain number of points. In the Île-de-France, the attendance in the public transport will remain limited to 15%. “Access to public transport at peak hours will be made on presentation of a certificate, employer or compelling reason”, she says. Otherwise, the offender risks a fine of 135 euros. When the transport inter-regional, if they are going to increase, the traffic will continue at 30%. “Masks will be distributed at the station”the first few days, says Elisabeth Terminal. These will be mandatory, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance with a health protocol strictly in the TGV, in which the distancing physical.