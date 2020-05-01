VIDEO. Emilia Clarke has a crush on his partner in ” Last Christmas “

Actors Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding in an excerpt from Last Christmas — Ferrari / Starface



Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding will give the reply in Last Christmasthe next film from Paul Feige based on a screenplay written by

Emma Thompsonand it seems that they had, before they met, a mutual admiration. “I was a huge fan of Game of Thrones “said the actor Crazy Rich Asians to

AND Online.

As for her partner, she is more than enthusiastic :

“I’ve never said it because it is a little embarrassing, but when I saw screen, I said to myself, “My God, behold the man the more attractive I’ve seen in my life !” “, has unveiled the interpreter Daenerys.

Not the first choice of the studio

However, Henry Golding, who became a superstar with Crazy Rich Asianswas not the first choice of the studio, as was entrusted to Paul Feige to the publication. In fact, when the project was started, or Crazy Rich Asians or A Simple Favor come out. “The studio didn’t know if Henry was going to be a star or not “, he explains.

The developer has, therefore, waited patiently, and when his actor of choice has become the star he is now, he no longer had that to offer to the role.