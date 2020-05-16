VIDEO. Emilia Clarke no longer reads reviews of his movies… Mark Ruffalo refuses to consider the MCU without Spider-Man…

Actress Emilia Clarke at the premiere of Last Christmas in London — Landmark/Starface



November 14, 2019

Emilia Clarke explains why she no longer reads reviews of his films

It’s useless to make trouble for nothing. It is the bias ofEmilia Clarke. The actress, the poster Last Christmas, has revealed in an interview to the

BBC she had stopped to read the negative criticisms against his films.

“What I think, is that I stopped looking at my name on Google a year after the start of Game of Thrones. I said, “I don’t need to know what people think of the size of my butt, thank you very much”. And when you stop typing his name on Google, it also stops reading the reviews, if someone says something good about the film, a critical 15-millions of stars, we know, and we know also when we are given a critique with “1” star “coal in the rectum” “, she explained, in reference to the criticism is particularly scathing of Rolling Stone.

Wilmer Valderrama is happy to be soon 40 years old

Most people have a fear of growing old, but not Wilmer Valderrama. The unforgettable Fez of That 70’s Show he explained to

Entertainment Tonight that he was going to be 40 years old next January. And it has haste.

“I waited to be old all my life. I played a guy of 17 years for 8 years. I was really ready to be old. I do not play still not really roles that match my age, but I am willing to make all these white hair that happen “, he revealed. As for a possible return of the cult series, the actor said that the whole team was ready to start the adventure, it could be in the form of a film. “Everyone is enthusiastic at the idea of being on a plateau. Me, I’ll have to learn again my emphasis. I will have to return to speak like a weird fella “, he concluded.