VIDEO. Emma Stone broke the shoulder, and two versions of the accident clash

Actress Emma Stone before the parade Louis Vuitton in Paris — Gwendoline Le Goff/Panoramic/Starface



Can you be too a fan of the Spice Girls ? This is the question that must be asked

Emma Stone for several weeks. According to the newspaper

The Sunthe actress The The Land, enthusiastic at the idea of

see his idols on stage during their passage to Wembley on the 13th of June last, would have struggled to contain herself while she was on the shoulders of a friend in the audience and would have fallen, breaking the shoulder.

Emma Stone’s New Movie ‘In Trouble’ After She Reportedly Broke Her Shoulder At the Spice Girls Concert https://t.co/t6EGNOmnDL — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) June 26, 2019

“She thought in the beginning that it was only a contusion but it was taught that it was a fracture. She is disgusted that it’s an injury as serious, ” said a source close to the actress to the publication.

Filming pushed back ?

An injury is all the more problematic for Emma Stone that she was soon to start shooting Cruellathe prequel of 101 Dalmatians of

Disney, in which she will play the role of the wicked thief of dogs. The shooting may be postponed to allow him to rest. “She needs to be in top form for this very active role that requires it to run with dogs,” added the source Sun.

Communication operation or a correction needed, difficult to know, but another source – anonymous – close to the actress has just brought a denial through the magazine People : Emma Stone, would, therefore, not fallen into making the festival a concert of the Spice Girls, but is slippery on the floor “, at her home.

Only safe thing is therefore to : Emma Stone is beautiful and well broken shoulder.