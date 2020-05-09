VIDEO. Emma Watson and Tom Felton (Draco in “Harry Potter”) to spend time together in South Africa

Actress Emma Watson — Stephen Caillet / Panoramic/Starface



Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in Harry Potterposted a snapshot on Instagram which has bewildered all the fans of the saga. It sees learning to

Emma Watson to place his fingers on a guitar, so they are both in South Africa.

Since the publication of this post this week, a question irks the fans. Is it a simple reunion between two good friends, where it is necessary to see there a little more ? The comments seem to lean to the second option, and users have already spent the couple under the name of ” Dramione “. An idea not so absurd when one knows that the actress, who was camping the role of Hermione, had a weakness for the actor at the beginning of the filming of the saga.

A true crush

Invited on the set of the Jonathan Ross Show in 2012, Emma Watson confessed to having had a crush for Tom Felton on the set of the first Harry Potter (2001). “Between 10 and 12 years old, I had a crush terrible on Tom Felton, she entrusted. We love the bad boys, and then he was a little older and he had a skateboard… It was so cool. “

A fascination that has probably persisted since last year, the actress has shared a video where we could see learn skateboarding with a certain… Tom Felton !