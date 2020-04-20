VIDEO Emmanuel Macron a show of support to Didier Raoult, “a great scientist”

The relationship of trust actually takes body on 9 April. That day, Emmanuel Macron visits in person to Marseilles to make the meeting professor Didier Raoult, the now famous scientific controversy, in which the treatment with chloroquine to treat the Covid-19 has literally cut France in two, between defenders and detractors. Previously, the head of State and the professor were already maintained by phone and had exchanged long. These phone calls had already made a difference. On 9 April, Didier Raoult has kept the premiere of his latest study for Emmanuel Macron. This final meeting she convinced Emmanuel Macron ? In an interview granted to RFI, Tuesday, April 14, the president of the Republic has set the course : like all other treatments, the combination of hydroxychloroquine-azithromycin has the attention of the head of State, but must pass the phases of tests and clinical trials.

“I am passionate”

Emmanuel Macron said in the media the primary reason for his visit to Marseille : “Me, my role, and what I’ve done by going to among the professor Raoult, it is to me to ensure that what it works […] came home well in the context of a clinical trial protocol, that we could move quickly to ensure that, in any case to watch, with methods that need to be simple, but rigorous, if it worked or didn’t work”, explained the head of State, calling the scientific “luminary”. More

