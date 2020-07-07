VIDEO Emmanuel Macron : the surprising initiative to congratulate the graduates

This Tuesday, July 7, thousands of students have discovered the results of the Bac. The president and Emmanuel Macron, has decided to congratulate the happy high school graduates by contacting them in a way quite original.

Since the cabinet reshuffle, Emmanuel Macron had not repeated the word aloud. This Tuesday, July 7, the president of the Republic has made a comeback but that is pretty surprising this time. The head of State has not made comments on the new government that has appointed Jean Castex, now the Prime minister. The husband of Brigittethat speech, on the 14th of July, in the face of Léa Salamé and Gilles Birch, has decided to address to the graduates in the social networks. The results of the bachelor’s degree is fallen, he wanted to congratulate the winners when you register on Tik Tok. Well known to most young people, this social network allows you to share videos. An original means of Emmanuel Macron to attract the attention of adolescents and, therefore, to be heard.

Emmanuel Macron addresses the graduates

“If you just have your tray, this message is for you, said the president. First to tell you congratulations, congratulations ! It is the fruit of your work, your commitment, so we now glorify him, enjoy. I also wanted to tell you that you are of this generation as it is sometimes called the world after. You have lived a year as a non-standard. One of the outbreaks, weeks and weeks that I spent in your home, where you are deprived of going to their friends, to study the normality. Your generation has before it a world to invent. Stronger, more united, more respectful of the environment.” Filmed visibly in the gardens of the Elysee palace, Emmanuel Macron has also promised the high school graduates to do everything with your government “so that this world will be a better place“. The head of State also took the opportunity to remember very quickly the happy graduates of the harsh reality. “But I am not the one who is going to decide your future, which is going to be. So today, enjoy, celebrate the bachelor’s degree and then, good luck”, in-concluded. A small message that the account already 446 000 views and has been “liked” more than 65 000 times.