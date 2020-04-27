VIDEO. Fans of Britney Spears appear to release the singer from his tutelage

The singer Britney Spears — Tom Donoghue/Polaris/Starface



“Free Britney “. It was the watchword of the event for fans of Britney Spears, held in front of a court in Los Angeles at the same time, in the building industry, the future of the star was decided by the justice. The father and mother of the performer of Toxic, as well as nine lawyers, were all gathered to determine the terms and conditions of

his being put under guardianship, according to

The Blast.

Organized by fan clubs of the singer Womanizerthe movement has gained momentum on Twitter, where the hashtag #FreeBritney has been in the trends of the day immediately and used 70.000 times. Some fans believe that this guardianship, which required up to now that her father, Jamie, to take in its place all decisions related to their work, prevents the popstar “to move forward professionally and personally for 12 years” as he is about a member of the “Britney Army” on Twitter.

Not so fast

Still, justice seems to be in no rush to decide on the future of Britney Spears. The court decided to postpone the hearing to 21 April next. The case seems to be very complicated, especially as, according to several sources, including the lawyer of the artist as quoted by The Blastshe would agree with the principle of this guardianship.

The “Britney Army” gathered in front of the court promised that they would continue to fight in spite of everything, until she is released from this court decision. She complains to her boyfriend, Sam, Asghari, a lack of support. The reason : a photo of his muscles bandaged after a workout at the same time that Britney Spears went to court.

Anything to stir up the anger of fans on the social network.