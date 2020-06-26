video games are the new agitators cultural

Fortnite offers concerts and movie sessions. Minecraft organizes a music festival. Video games are increasingly imposing themselves as cultural spaces, even a virtual one, but with one small addition : interactivity.

Josh Julian Richards hibernating in your house for months because of the pandemic, that has not prevented the teen to attend a concert of Travis Scott in the month of April. He followed the spectacle of a rapper at the same time that 12 million people, within the video game Fortnite. “It was a really good alternative in comparison with the” real life”, “said Josh, who lives in the suburbs of Toronto, and is finishing her second. “We can talk with friends and make new friends.”

With the closing of concert halls and movie theaters, video games are transformed into performance venues to fill the void. Roblox, a platform that offers millions of games [tous dans le même univers cartoonesque]recently it has organized a benefit concert with superstars such as Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney. Fortnite has brought online the trailer for the upcoming movie from director Christopher Nolan, Principle [très attendu, il devrait sortir en France le 31 juillet], and dissemination of clips of Quibi, the new application streaming. Fortnite it has also created a new space where its users can meet, and the launch was accompanied by performances of disc jockeys such as deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis.

More interactive experience

And this is not finished. On June 25, the DJ and writer Diplo has produced to live in Fortnite to present their latest album with the artists Young Thug and Noah Cyrus. The next day, for the first time, the video game has been created on-line films, three of the earlier works of Nolan. The users were not able to see that one of them, according to the country where they reside[paraFranciafue[pourlaFranceils’agissaitde[paraFranciafue[pourlaFranceils’agissaitdeBatman Begins with two sessions

[…]

