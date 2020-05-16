Video games: to find the teen in you

In 1972, a creation of a company yet unknown, Atari, made its appearance. In general wonder, Pong arrives on table games spread in public places. No one is yet aware of it, but the video games come to be born, and the public is not slow to go back for more, marking the beginning of a craze that will never cease…

So here are some titles of iconic that we all have marked and to which it replays today without hesitation no !

Pac-Man (1980)

Classic among the classics, Pac-Man gave birth to the games built on a model of the labyrinth, seduced women, and invented the ” power-up “, these bonuses that allow players to have more power. The following year he was declined in Ms. Pac-Man before making his appearance on the first PC and consoles.

I also remember : Donkey Kong (1981) – the character “Jumpman” went on to become a Mario –, Space Invaders (1978) – the first ” shoot ’em up” – and Centipede (1980), co-created by a woman !

Halo (2001)

Released in November 2001 with the Xbox, Halo is one of the very first games of first-person shooter in which the player engages with a game controller instead of the traditional computer keyboard. The title became a franchise highly profitable, having generated tens of billions of dollars in revenue. Halo 2 as well as Halo : The Master Chief Collection are available on Steam and the Windows Store since the 12th of may.

I also remember : GoldenEye 007 (1997) – the first shooting game on a console –, Half-Life (1998) – Half-Life: Alyx is available from the 23rd march – and Wolfenstein 3D (1992), the ancestor of shooting games.

Counter-Strike (1999)

Developed by two players Half-Life as a ” mod ” (” modification “) in the title, it is played online. Banned in Brazil for its release, the game has been declined in specific versions for the asian market.

I also remember : Overwatch (2016) – which has over 50 million players –, Borderlands (2009) – a Borderlands 2 just came out for the Nintendo Switch – and Doom (1993), of which the first episode of nine levels was distributed free of charge.

Tomb Raider (1996)

Upon its release, Lara Croft became a sensation with his chest, beneficial and exotic adventures. Developed on all platforms, including cell phones, the franchise has sold more than 75 million copies.

I also remember : Assassin’s Creed (2007) – the flagship franchise of Ubisoft –, BioShock (2007) – beautiful with a special edition with remixes of Moby and Prince of Persia (1989), adapted into a film with Jake Gyllenhaal.

NHL ‘94 (1993)

Third title of the franchise, hockey, NHL ‘94 is without a doubt the best of the genre with its “gameplay” has never been equalled since.

I also remember : FIFA (1993) – with an official licence from FIFA, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2003 (2002) – the best of the series – and Forza Motorsport (2005), with its 231 models of cars.

Sonic (1991)

The blue hedgehog quickly became the mascot of the company Sega to compete with Mario, Nintendo. In 2020, Sonic was adapted into a film that has earned $ 306 million US $ across the world.

I also remember : Mario Bros. (1983) – the famous plumber became the mascot of Nintendo, Q*bert (1982) – one of the arcade games are the most popular – and Frogger (1981), known for its total absence of violence.

Everquest (1999)

The first game of massively multiplayer online role – (MMORPG) to obtain a commercial success of significance, Everquest has defined the genre and established the model on which the following have been developed. We can still play today via ” Project 1999 “.

I also remember : The Lord of The Rings Online (1997) – free since 2010, World of Warcraft (2004) – the “Classic” version is available again since last year – and Star Wars Galaxies (2003), which has been closed since 2011.

The Legend of Zelda (1986)

Became franchise, this adventure game from Nintendo allows the player to embody Link, to save princess Zelda and free the kingdom of Hyrule.

I also remember : Psychonauts (2005), – a second part would be scheduled for this year – Hyper Light Drifter (2016) – designed as a tribute to Zelda and Diablo ! – and Okami (2006), one of the last games developed for the PS2.

Street Fighter (1987)

Sold over 44 million copies, Street Fighter started in the arcade before moving over to PC and consoles. A compilation of 12 games is available from 2018.

I also remember : Marvel vs. Capcom (1996) – the last component is released in 2017 –, Tekken Tag Tournament (1999) – developed for the PS2 and the PS3 – and Mortal Kombat (1992) thought, initially, as a game starring Jean-Claude Van Damme !

Final Fantasy (1987)

With its 14 main components subsequent, this franchise of science fiction to US $ 10.9 billion of revenue has been available in many other games of different genres.