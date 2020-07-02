VIDEO Grand Corps Malade, explains the influence of the release of the word in their work

Feminism has crossed one of the biggest steps in its history in recent years with the launch of the voice of women. The outcome of the case, Weinstein in 2017, many women, including celebrities (Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Alyssa Milano, etc.,) took the floor to lead a feminist movement designed to encourage victims of violence to speak about their experiences. Thus was born the movement #MeToo in the united States, closely followed in France by #Balancetonporc, thanks to which many women told of their experiences with sexism and sexual harassment on social networks.

“It is important to put women at the honor”

Three years later, this movement is still in operation, and the topic is regularly discussed in the media. Even the music plays its role (Angèle tops with your piece the Balance of your what to) and fits. The evidence Grand Corps Malade, who has decided to change its way of doing, as he explained Thursday on the plateau of the Great chess board. Anne-Sophie Lapix asked him why he had decided to release an album that contains only duos with… women. “I think that it is important to put women at the centre of attention for the time it was running and with all the movements that we have seen, the #MeToo, the #Balancetonporc, that I have seen as much of a very good eye, of course, I was very happy to see that the floor is free of any point of view, begins the singer. And

