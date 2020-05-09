VIDEO. Hailee Steinfeld “Pitch Perfect 2” is really the song

MUSIC – From fiction to reality. From cinema to music. The young Hailee Steinfeld has just reached the milestone with the release of his first single Love Myself while she is currently at the poster of the film “Pitch Perfect 2”, which tells the adventures of a group of girls at the world championships of a capella song.

But who is this young 18 year old girl? Before playing Emily alongside Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson in the group of Barden Bella’s, this native of Los Angeles has made its first steps in the cinema from the age of 8 years and has been revealed to the general public with the role of Mattie Ross in “True Grit” (2011), by the Coen brothers. Interpretation which earned him an Oscar nomination for best actress in a supporting role at just 14 years old. More recently the actress has appeared in “The Strategy Ender” (2014).

It is with a pop song explosive energy to the tones pop that Hailee Steinfeld is now his debut in the music. In his song available on the platforms of legal download since 7 August. the young woman calls his listeners to love one another as they are “I think this song highlights the power of loving yourself and to be able to care for themselves without assistance”-does she know Daily Mail.

Before the release of “Pitch Perfect 2”, a song from the movie and intérprêtée by Hailee Steinfeld had already received the praise of the public. It’s a cover acoustic of the song “Flashdance” by Jessie J.