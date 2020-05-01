VIDEO. How Arnold Schwarzenegger has come to make peace with Sylvester Stallone

Actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone — Tammie Arroyo / AFF / VISUAL Press Agency



At the height of their glory, during the 80’s, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were, so to say, the best enemies in the world. A deep rivalry animated the two actors with a great deal of testosterone before making peace. And as explained by the former California governor in an interview to

Paradetheir conflict had frankly nothing trivial!!

“Stallone and I have had a major conflict about who was the best, the most muscular, which was the highest score at the box-office, which killed the most people in the movies, using the biggest guns and knives the more long and sharp,” explained the actor.

Bury the hatchet

But Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were able to bury the hatchet in depositing the weapons, as that would have made the warriors they embodied the one and the other in their films.

“He gave me a knife Ramboand I gave him a knife Commando. Because we had fun of the stupidity of our rivalry – but also how much she was needed. Because it helped me to play better. I was trying to surpass it, and it helped him to overpower me “, continued the actor.