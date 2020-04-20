VIDEO. If you want to relive the mega-concert last night in support for caregivers

From their sofas, spectators confined around the world were able to attend a concert in line outside the norm, bringing together dozens of stars, in support of the caregivers, in the front line in the fight against the pandemic.

The event, in the night from Saturday to Sunday, was the opportunity to discover the stars playing from home, in the privacy of their living rooms, like many musicians who are available to give private concerts on social networks, since their kitchen or on their patio.

To the poster: Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Paul McCartney or even Stevie Wonder…

The four members of the Rolling Stones, have played, each from his living room, their tube You can’t always get what you wantthe video of each appearing on a screen divided into four, Charlie Watts improvising a battery with objects of everyday life, Mick Jagger throwing a kiss to the camera at the end.

Taylor Swift opted for a sober interpretation at the piano of Soon you’ll get better.

“You are heroes… We will be forever grateful for the sacrifices you have made to preserve the health of the community”, has launched the actress Sarah Jessica Parker, the heroine of the series Sex and the city in one of these multiple interventions performed by stars from home.

Initiated by the singer Lady Gaga, the concert global virtual One World: Together At Home (“A world, a whole in itself”), supported by the movement Global Citizen in collaboration with the world health Organization, was a “rallying cry” for healthcare workers, and local NGOS.