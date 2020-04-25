VIDEO. In the midst of controversy, Nicki Minaj asks for forgiveness to her fans on behalf of her husband

The singer Nicki Minaj — Bruce Cotler / Globe / ZUMA / VISUAL Press Agency



Kenneth Petty seems a little nervous. The husband of Nicki Minaj is at the heart of a controversy since it was filmed in full carnival of Trinidad and Tobago in the process of pushing back a little aggressive a singer who had had the misfortune of touching his wife.

The gesture seems innocuous but for many fans of the rapper (who are already not really the former held in their hearts), it would break with the tradition of user-friendliness of the event.

“He doesn’t really understand our culture. I apologize for him. It is always in secure mode. But all is love. I love my country to death. I love everyone here to death. That is all. I would have had to tell him that it was a family atmosphere and user-friendly. He’d never been to a carnival. Even in Brooklyn ! “said the star.

Nothing to report ?

The couple is in the spotlight for several days, when Nicki Minaj had fun of rumors about her pregnancy presumed. The interpreter ofAnaconda refused to deny or confirm the information, and nothing on the photos and videos of his time at the carnival of Trinidad and Tobago, not to know more for the moment.

Has hand if we consider that the attitude of ultra-protective of Kenneth Petty would be a desire to protect the mom-to-be ?