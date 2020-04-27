VIDEO. It is one of the actresses most recognized Hollywood : Jennifer Aniston, life

In its infancy, Jennifer Aniston earns her living as a waitress, télémarketeuse or race bike. It was during the year of its 25 years that it has access to international stardom thanks to her role of Rachel Green on “Friends”. During 10 seasons, the public is fascinated by the history of his character with Ross Geller. It is also a role that allows him to win several awards including the Golden Globe for Best actress in a comedy. Then, during the 2000s, she turned successfully to comedy. In 1998, the full “Friends-mania”, she met Brad Pitt, whom she married two years later, under the eyes of the paparazzi. The couple divorced in 2005.

The media run amok, the paparazzi won’t let go Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In 2006, she is the poster of “Rupture,” but it is his story with his partner Vince Vaughn that is of interest to the press. For his part, the actor will be charged years later their break-up in the pressure of the paparazzi. At the age of 42, she played in two movies, but this is the beginning of her relationship with Justin Theroux, which is commented out.

In 2016, she takes the feather in the “Huffington Post,” to protest the “harassment” by the paparazzi in which she is both the victim and the “objectification” of the female body. “The reality is that the harassment and the objectification that I suffered personally for decades reflects how twisted you measure the value of a woman“, she especially denounced.

The January 19, 2020, Jennifer Aniston wins the award for Best actress at the SAG Awards. And yet, this is a photo with Brad Pitt that made headlines.