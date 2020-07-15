VIDEO. It tells the story of Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron was born in 1975 in South Africa and grew up on a farm in the Johannesburg area. In 1991, when she was only 15 years old, his father comes home drunk and threatened him with a gun she and her mom. His mother finally managed to return the weapon against his father and kills him. Self-defence will be retained and it will not be charged for murder.

In 1994, she was noticed by an agent for actors in Los Angeles when she made a scene at a banker who refuses to cash a cheque sent by his mother. The following year, she landed finally in a appearance of three seconds in “The demons of the corn 3“. It is then at the age of 22, she met her first success with “The devil’s advocate“. Six years later, she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in “Monster“. In the years 2010, she went on to success in blockbuster movies such as “Snow white and the Huntsman“.

At the age of 32, she created the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, whose goal is to stem the progression of the aids epidemic that is ravaging South Africa. In 2008, she was named a Messenger of peace of the united nations for his action towards the poor children of South Africa. At 34 years of age, she states that she did not marry until the marriage for all will not be allowed at the federal level in the United States.

At the age of 37, she adopts a child in South Africa, and three years later she would adopt a little black girl born in the United States. In 2017, a few days after the manifestation of Charlottesville, it is the racism that is rampant in the United States. In April 2020, Charlize Theron donated a million dollars to a fund to aid victims of Covid-19, half of which is reserved for victims of domestic violence.