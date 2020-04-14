VIDEO: Jairo Gonzalez after receiving a goal in eLigaMX: “The cag… well cu…ro”

The emotions eLigaMX we live in the skin, such was the case of a player of Necaxa, Jairo Gonzalez, who threw a combo of swear words during the live broadcast of the game Toluca vs Necaxa of the Day 2 of the tournament.

It all happened when a mistake was made that gave him the tie, in part, to the Red Devils, something that is not like anything the player for the Rays and could not contain his words.

“No! The cagué well culero”, shouted the defense of Necaxa in the transmission, so that the commentators of the match was limited to say that he was ‘speaking French’ between laughter.

At the end of it all, Gonzalez managed to tie the score 3-3 in the opening match of the Date 2 the eLigaMX.

