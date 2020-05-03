VIDEO. Jake Gyllenhaal stops his performance to help a lady

The actor Jake Gyllenhaal — WENN



Jake Gyllenhaal is putting its spectators before its play. While he was delivering his monologue during a performance of Sea Wall/A Life in New York, a lady was taking a huge coughing fit. The actor, found the poster of the latest film from Jacques Audiard Brothers Sisters named to the

Caesar, stopped playing to inquire about the health of the young woman. And even if she told him that all was well, he went backstage to find him a glass of water !

He then resumed the course of his piece. “I felt so bad for her, I asked her if she was all right, in the middle of the monologue. I ran into the dressing room, I found water and I gave him “, he explained in the Tonight Show of Jimmy Fallon (video above).

The imponderables of the direct

Nothing stressful for the actor, which puts into perspective. “There are things in the evenings. A laptop will ring, full of stuff, totally crazy, like someone who opens a packet of sweets, and that means very strong, ” says Jake Gyllenhaal. The professional that he is did not let himself be distracted, except when the well-being of the audience is in on the game.