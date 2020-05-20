VIDEO. Jason Momoa bald and without muscle at the Super Bowl

To mark the spirits at an event as popular as the Super Bowl, advertisers are vying of humor in the writing of their commercials where a crowd of the stars. But the one featuring the actor Jason Momoa has left more of an undecided.

This ad for Rocket Mortgage, a lender online well-known in the United States, shows the actor for Aquaman to go home, the only place where one can truly ” be comfortable in his skin “.

“Rocket Mortgage was understood that the house was the place where I could be myself, and it makes me feel really good “says it infront of the camera.

While taking his ease, he is seen then remove… the muscles of his arms, followed by his beautiful torso, his abs, and finally remove his hair to reveal a balding, more than nascent. The end of the clip shows the trouble during a workout session with her small biceps famished.

A second degree who has not much longer to the fans of the actor. “I hate Rocket Mortgage I have come to see Jason Momoa in this way! “and wrote a user. “This is NOT what I expected from the advertising Rocket Mortgage with Jason Momoa “, has added another.

