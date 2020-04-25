VIDEO. Javier Bardem supports Johnny Depp and accuses Amber of Heard of lies

Actors Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp — Chris DELMAS / VISUAL Press Agency



New support weight for Johnny Depp in his legal dispute against his ex-wife Amber Heard : superstar Spanish

Javier Bardem has said, in the framework of the trial between the two stars, that he had never met a man as extraordinary and nice.

“I like Johnny. It has always been a gentleman and a friend to be extraordinarily generous and considerate to my family and myself. In addition to all that, I had the pleasure of working with him and I have the experience of his respectful attitude towards all members of the team as well as his hilarious comedy, ” said the star in a legal document obtained by The Blast.

Lies and manipulations

Javier Bardem goes even further, claiming that his friend is caught in ” lies and the manipulations of beings toxic “. Of course, all these statements (as well as those of Penelope Cruz, wife of Javier Bardem, or the two ex actor Pirates of the Caribbean, Winona Ryder and

Vanessa Paradis) do not have large-thing to do with the current case, since they provide no concrete evidence that Johnny Depp has never laid a hand on his ex-wife, but they could have a huge impact on the jurors during the trial.

Johnny Depp blames Amber Heard for defamation to be presented as a victim of domestic violence in an article in the Washington Post and he asks for $ 50 million in damages.