VIDEO Jean-Michel Mayor reined in by Cyril Hanouna after a skid on the men ” who like to be mistreated “

A sequence of This evening Baba has turned the debate on domestic violence. In question ? About the outrageous Jean-Michel Mayor about some of the men, which, according to him, would like to be “abused” by women authoritarian.

Tuesday, April 14, Cyril Hanouna, it introduced a new number Tonight at Baba live from his apartment. The facilitator of C8 was proposed, in particular “a top 20 special couples” during which he released a snippet of the show cult It could be discussed in which a woman is very authoritarian with her husband, returned a little too late from work. ” It puts anxiety ! If it is confined with it at this time, he, also, had crack ! “said the presenter, visibly pained by the poor man. But it was without counting on Jean-Michel Mayor, who has leaded the sequence, throwing in a very special.

Big skid

” It should not be too much to complain about ! People who live with women who are very authoritarian, it is that they like it in principle. They like to be bullied ! It is a thrill ! I have a buddy, he gets all sorts of abuse like that and I tell him to stop ! I promise you ! “said the chronicler, quickly cropped by Cyril Hanouna. ” You can’t say it ! “, launched the facilitator, supported by Laurence Sailliet. “ It is the same theory as for battered women ! “, she lamented. Annoyed by his chroniclerCyril Hanouna have been provided with a layer :” I think he meant that they need authority, but you don’t have to go that far. In addition, it is in a video darka and you put a dirty atmosphere ! “

Matthew Delormeau, who has tried to take the defense of his comrade, has also been recalled to the order. ” Darlings, you go too far ! We are in the process to make the top 20 funny, stay in the fun ! “concluded Cyril Hanouna, passing quickly to another scene to put an end to the debate.