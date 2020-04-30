VIDEO. Jennifer Aniston surprised fans Friends

the essential

Jennifer Aniston, eternal interpreter of Rachel Green, has been a surprise to fans of the legendary series Friends. The american star is hidden behind the famous sofa orange studios Warner.

Some fans are already doing a dream by sitting on the famous sofa orange in the series Friends, in the studios of Warner Bros. Then they were far from imagine being able to meet Rachel Green in person. Yet, it is the surprise that Jennifer Aniston has booked several of them.

In the framework of the famous talk show of Ellen Degeneres, american actress has accepted to hide behind the sofa orange, which is still part of the old plateau of shooting the series. The stage is shared by the host Ellen Degeneres, took place in the studios of Warner Bros, in Burbank in California. Jennifer Aniston has surprised teens in full visit.

In the video, we see the actress to leap in front of the fans dumbfounded. A teenage girl exclaims same : “Is this real ? Is what I am dreaming ?” You bet that she is not ready to forget this day visit.