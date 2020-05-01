VIDEO. Jennifer Lawrence has served burgers for her wedding… Jake Gyllenhaal has saved a dog in full flow

Actress Jennifer Lawrence — I-Images / VISUAL Press Agency



21 October 2019

Burgers and fries for everyone at the marriage of Jennifer Lawrence

One does not know large-thing of the afterparty from the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence, but one thing is for sure : the menu was tempting. After

Peoplethe star and her husband, Cooke Maroney, have been used to all their guests burgers and fries from a food truck local, the Baddest Burger. Interviewed by the publication, the restaurateur said, until the last moment, he did not know that it was going to serve.

“I knew simply that I was going to a specific address in Rhode Island. When I arrived on the scene, there was a road with paparazzi on all sides, and it is there that I began to understand (…) people were very nice, ” said Kevin Tortorella.

Jennifer Lawrence has said yes this Saturday, at Cooke Maroney in a particular hotel of Newport in Rhode Island.

