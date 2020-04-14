VIDEO. Jim Carrey pushes back the release of his book… Selena Gomez engages against the coronavirus…

The actor Jim Carrey — AdMedia/Starface



April 7, 2020

Jim Carrey pushes back the release of his book

While the crisis of the coronavirus lasts, the publishing world is also upset. Jim Carrey, who had planned to release a new book co-authored with Dana Vachon, will have to wait. Memoirs and Misinformationoriginally planned for may 5 next, and published by Alfred A. Knopf, will be released in October, according to the

Hollywood Reporter. Described as a novel semi-autobiographical, the book tells a story that intertwine ” the world of cinema, agents, Hollywood, the friendship, the addiction to fame and the cataclysmic end of the world “, according to the publisher, who is likely to have, rightly, asked if the end of the world was the best subject at this time…

The musicals of Andrew Lloyd Webber available for free during the pandemic

The containment is good, especially for fans of musicals : the entire catalogue of legend of Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Webber, among others author of Cats, Sunset Boulevard or Evitawill be available free online. The first show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoatis available since 3 April, and the next, Jesus Chris Superstar, will be online from the 10th of April next. The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On also offers excerpts of exclusive behind-the-scenes and bonus, all presented by the master in person !