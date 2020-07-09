VIDEO. Johnny Depp claims to have left Amber heard when she has “defecated in his bed”

The defamation lawsuit against the tabloid newspaper the Sun and taken by Johnny Depp turned in a great unpacking on the private life of the actor and Amber heard. Divorced three years after domestic violence accusations made by the actress against her ex-husband, the two stars were at the London court for a trial that is expected to last three weeks.

When asked about his consumption of drugs and alcohol, but also in his behavior, the actor has refused to be a “monster”, and described her former partner as a person “complex” and ” calculator “. “She was screaming at me, I was crying over what she calls the monster “, he explained.