Video. “Join us for Our Future”: the stars planetary, in a concert virtual against the Covid-19

The stars participating in the concert “General Objective: Unite for Our Future” Saturday, June 27, 2020.

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the stars planetary of all persuasions have participated in a concert virtual, whose aim is to raise funds to help in the search for a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Stars of the song, the movie, sports, and others have responded to the call of the european Commission and the NGO Global Citizen by giving voice during a concert the virtual entitled “united for Our Future” (“United for our future”).

Dwayne Johnson, Shakira, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Christine & the Queens, David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, and the list is long, have been waiting for you.

Transmitted in the channels of the Canal+ group, but also in the social networks and digital platforms of the european Commission and the General site the Goal of Joining the concert, in the aim of collecting funds to help the scientific research in order to find a vaccine against the coronavirus and make it accessible to all.

The amount collected would have exceeded 10 billion euros.