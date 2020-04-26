VIDEO. Justin Bieber goes to the Hillsong Church in Kanye West

The singer Justin Bieber — INSTARimages / Starface



After left the Hillsong Churchthe current gospel in which he had operated his “rebirth” in 2014,

Justin Bieber seems to have found its new bell tower. In fact, the singer has participated in

the office on Sunday hosted by Kanye West last week.

He also sang to the glory of the Lord as demonstrated in a video first posted by Kim Kardashian then relayed by Justin Bieber himself.

You can hear him play the song gospel Never Would have Made Me Marvin Sapp with the choir of the church of Yeezus.

Gospel

It may have been moved as Justin Bieber interprets one of the songs of Forex, her new album. It must be said that the titles of the disc are more to the glory of his wife, Hailey Baldwin, as that of God.

But who knows… Yummy could perhaps become a classic in the repertoire of gospel of the church of

Kanye West.