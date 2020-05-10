VIDEO. Justin Bieber is “has been” with the Z generation

The singer Justin Bieber — Euan Cherry / PHOTOSHOT / UPPA / VISUAL Press Agency



Can you be a “has-been” at age 25 ? It is the risk to take when, such as Justin Bieber, one begins his career at

13. For over a decade and the release of the album My Worldthe canadian artist truste the charts, but in 2020, it is difficult to convince. The proof with his new single, Yummyto be called “stillborn” and best reason to “stay single” by

Pitchforkin particular.

However, Justin Bieber had bet big on the new platform favoured by those aged under 25 years, Tik Tok. The artist, a follower of Instagram, has opened his account to launch the “Yummy” Challenge and conducted a parallel campaign “desperate,” according to the media australian

Junkee to stay number one. Why “hopeless” ? The interpreter Sorry had reported a post in which was explained how a truster the number of plays on Spotify US from abroad. The incentive to cheat, which is a view and the artist has since deleted his message.

Tried everything, in vain

Justin Bieber has not released any album since 2015 and Purpose. Yummy announcing his return to solo in tanks. Only, in the meantime, the new ones have made their appearance, and in particular Roddy Ricch, rapper from Compton, 21-year-old, who has made Tik Tok her kingdom… up to walk on the flowerbeds of Justin Bieber in the top Billboard.

Roddy Ricch has placed its single, The Boxand his album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, top of the charts Hip-hop/R & B, as noted in the New York Times. Yummy is certainly second in the top

Hip-hop/R&Bbut 13th in

Popafter having started 22nd. He was better known.