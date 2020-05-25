VIDEO. Justin Bieber puts his house up for sale on Instagram

The singer Justin Bieber — Matrix Media / Starface



Justin Bieber is looking to sell his house, which he bought earlier in the year. The singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have, it seems, the desire for change. And it is on Instagram that he gets the message.

“I think I want to sell my house in Beverly Hills, who wants it ? “posted the singer on Instagram, in the caption of many photos of the property.

“I sell with all the furniture, make an offer “, he added.

Modern

Justin Bieber seems to be amateur of modern design : one can see contemporary works of art in the pictures posted by the singer, in addition of snowboards and soft toys designed by the artist Brian Donnelly.