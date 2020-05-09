VIDEO. Justin Bieber unveils the release date of his new album

The husband Justin and Hailey Bieber — Matrix Media / Starface



Justin Bieber has unveiled the release date of his next album. Title Forexthe disc will be released on 14 February, the day of St. Valentine, as he has confirmed on Instagram.

The Biebs has already released two singles, of which Yummy,

dedicated to his wife, Hailey Bieber. We can expect an album very introspective, considering the title and the release date, but also

tears that he could not remember submitting it before-first.

And of course, the Beliebers will be thrilled to see the musician in a gigantic tour. For the moment, the dates published relate to stages in North America.

The first will take place may 14 in Seattle.

News charged

After you have spent time to devote to his married life, his faith and his mental health,

Justin Bieber is back on the front of the stage. Not content to announce his album and the tour that follows, he has also released the first episode of his documentary series in ten parts, titled Seasons, available on YouTube.