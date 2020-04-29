VIDEO. Justin Bieber will go down in history with ” Changes “, his new album

The singer Justin Bieber — Zuma / Starface



Justin Bieber made a successful performance history. This is the 7th album from the canadian star to make their mark in the top of the standings

Billboardin the last ten years. A record for an artist aged just 25 years old : Elvis Presley, who had, until now, the record, had managed this feat… that at 26 years old !

Not surprising since it is the first album in 5 years for the singer, whose popularity has not diminished over the years.

The change is now

It must be said that Justin Bieber has put the package on the promotion to launch the release of the album, between the appearances noticed in talk-shows (such as its passage in the Carpool Karaoke James Corden, the

interviews viral moving and its very intimate Seasons on YouTube, in which he revealed that he was suffering from the

Lyme disease.

After Forbesthis performance is with Forex is only the beginning for the star and could announce a long domination in the rankings, as is the case for his single Yummy.