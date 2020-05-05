VIDEO. Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are unable to turn on the “London Eye”

This is what is called a pretty missed. Justin Timberlake and american actress Anna Kendrick was in London to promote the movie “Trolls”. The two were in the framework of this promotion turn on the great wheel of London, the London Eye. After what was supposed to be a formality, the two actors hollywood had to run to the first film. But here, everything does not go as expected.
The count-down party, the two lads, only had to press a big red button to start the show ! Unfortunately for Justin “Bonaldi” Timberlake, the wheel does not turn on ! An incident which has given rise to a video funny.
It took the intervention of a technician for the light to return… Fiat Lux !