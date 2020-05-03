VIDEO. Kanye West and the télévangéliste Joel Osteen are inseparable

The rapper Kanye West — Neko / Starface



For some time, Kanye West is as a man stake. More exactly, it is a “born again christian” and his spiritual adviser out of the shadows. He is the pastor Joel Osteen, a télévangéliste us based in Houston.

“I received a text from her, we started a conversation, and our friendship grew from there. He had to come to Houston for an event and I told him “Hey, why don’t you come not to the church ?” So everything is in place. He asked me advice because this world is new to him. I told him to put God first and listen to his heart, ” explained the pastor, a guest in the show Good Morning America.

The power of the evangelists

If Joel Osteen is little known on this side of the Atlantic, his account Twitter displays 9.26 million subscribers. On Instagram, these are 3.7 million of the faithful who

the following. After the Houston Chroniclehis church, Lakewood Church, has become a “mega-church” under his direction, with 50,000 people per week who flock to it. The sermons will move to the former Compaq Center, a stadium renamed Lake Church Central Campus. They are, of course, broadcast on the cable and its page

YouTubethat has to 1.12 million subscribers and number of views per video ranging from 150.000 to 500.000.

Next to finance, the figures go hand in hand. As reported Fox Businessthe financial report published by the Lakewood Church in 2017 was already showing very good results : $ 78.7 million of donations for a budget of 90.6 million dollars, with net assets of $ 59 million.

What is of interest to politicians. Donald Trump did was not wrong during his first presidential campaign, and it has recently appointed

Paula White to the White House for the advisor. And when we know that Kanye West has still not abandoned the idea of becoming president of the United States

2024, one is entitled to ask the question about his newfound faith…