VIDEO. Kanye West announces his conversion to christianity

Kanye West held a new listening to his next album Jesus is king the last weekend, and, by the same occasion, announced that he had converted to christianity. As reported

TMZthe rapper immediately put things to the point facing the audience came to the auditorium Lisner university Washington, D. C. ” I am not here for fun this afternoon. We are here to spread the gospel, ” he started.

Once is not custom, Yeezus has even “excused” in advance if they ” mispronounce certain things.” “I converted recently. This means that I have been saved over the course of the year, ” he added.

What is it, its the “masses” ?

If Kanye West talks about his conversion while continuing to provide its offices with the religious character of the Sunday, it should not be swapping anytime soon its Yeezy for a pair of sandals or his hoodie for a cassock. It should not make a vow of chastity. His faith seems to be heading more on the side of the evangelists, many in the United States.

Kanye West is regularly accompanied by a pastor, Adam Tyson, during his sermons Sunday. The latter is the head of the

Placerita Bible Church. He also

saidabout the artist, he saw himself as a “born again christian” and that he refuses now one uses profanity in his presence.