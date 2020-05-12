VIDEO. Kanye West encourages his family to ask the phone to open… a dictionary !

The rapper Kanye West — Prioli-Garcia/Starface



Kanye West has recently identified a big challenge : invent an activity that forces his wife and his sisters-in-law to ask their

phones ! A feat all the more commendable that the little game imagined by the star meant a dictionary.

“Kanye always wants people to be more positive, explained Kim Kardashian in a recent episode of The Incredible family Kardashian. Then he offered us this little game around in the dictionary. We took a page out at random and everyone had to underline the positive words. “

A hidden meaning

Agreeing to bend to the game, Kim Kardashian and her sisters were then debated whether, yes or no, terms such as ” barrel “, “barter” or “basic” could be seen as positive. Satisfied, Kanye West has released his beautiful family to this extra task vocabulary before giving them the real reason of this game. Just what did the star embarked on the path of enlightenment, it was to provoke conversation and family ties.