VIDEO. Kanye West reveals how he convinced Dr.. Dr. to work with him

The rapper Kanye West — Kent Nishimura/Polaris/Starface



Kanye West and

Dr. Dre have collaborated together, and it was for Yeezus truly an honor to work with the legend of hip-hop. He explained to the audience of his Sunday mass that he had spent his life trying to be as good beatmaker that his illustrious colleague.

“I have spent my life making beats as well mixed as those of Dr. Dre. Who would have thought that all I had to do was make an album for God in order that Dr Dre mix my beats ? Use your time for God and He will do the rest “, he launched at the crowd, as shown in the video.

The two legends of rap are working on a sequel to the album religious of Kanye West, Jesus Is King. Ye would like to release his new album for the Christmas day, December 25. The title of this new album leaves no doubt as to its theme: Jesus Is Born (Jesus is born) will discuss, again, the relation of the artist to Jesus and to the religion.