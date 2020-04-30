VIDEO. Kanye West wants to export to the international office on Sunday

Singer Kanye West — Starface



After having criss-crossed North America with his famous mass on Sunday, Kanye West is now ready to cross the oceans.

According to TMZthe rapper

turned-pastor evangelist intends to bring the good word in Europe as well as Africa. In 2020, Kanye West will therefore have only one idea in mind : to spread the word of God to the greatest number. Remains to be seen what it will look like this tour very special.

Few details for now

According to a source interviewed by the publication, Kanye West would not have the intention to organize tours traditional. Same thing about his music : the artist is now focused on its gospel choir.

In the meantime to decide the terms of his office across the Atlantic, Kanye West is expected to continue his preaching in the United States and several dates have already been announced for the spring.