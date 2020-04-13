VIDEO Karine Lacombe threatened on social networks, infectious diseases physician takes a radical decision

Invited in Bourdin Direct on Monday, 13 April, the infectiologist Karine Lacombe explained that it had made a radical decision, to those who threaten it on the social networks.

In the fight against the coronavirus in France, there are two schools. The Professor Didier Raoult of the hospital of Timone in Marseille, who is a staunch defender of the use of chloroquine. And the Dr Karine Lacombe, head of the infectious diseases service at the hospital Saint-Antoine of Paris, who has, on several occasions, expressed many doubts about the studies of his colleague. Invited in Bourdin Direct on RMC and BFM TV on Monday 13 April, the specialist said that this debate be “become a societal debate”. “One has the impression that the whole world is become a doctor in his corner, knowing better than scientists…”, she said. A few days ago, in C to YouKarine Lacombe explained to be the target of threats on social networks.

“I deactivated my Twitter account”

Confirmed information with Jean-Jacques Bourdin this morning. “I have received physical threats and name-calling. All the days in my service, my secretaries and my nursing staff receive phone calls anonymous abusive”, she said. Then, certainly to devote himself exclusively to his work, the infectiologist has chosen to take a radical decision. “I deactivated my Twitter account because it was a spill about all of them more unpleasant than others“, has decided to specialist. Karine Lacombe explained that his choice is highly beneficial : “Mine nothing when it is polluted by the social networks, it is extremely difficult to have back. So I decided to leave completely. And I found much better, much more focused on my work every day, on patients and research”.